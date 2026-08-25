Banke Bihari Temple donations must go directly to treasury, rules Supreme Court

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that all money donated to the Banke Bihari Temple in UP’s Vrindavan, whether through donation boxes or online, must go directly to the temple treasury. The Supreme Court also stated that any obstruction by the servants or anyone else will be viewed very seriously. In this regard, the Supreme Court directed the management committee to implement a transparent system to prevent irregularities. The matter was heard by a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana.

Advocate Goswami alleges irregularities in temple funds

During the hearing, Advocate NK Goswami alleged that there had been financial irregularities regarding temple funds and that crores of rupees had been siphoned off.

The Supreme Court took a strong view of the allegations of siphoning away of donations at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and said, "Let there be no doubts, and we accordingly direct that every penny of donation must come to the donation boxes or online temple treasury, and any impediment created by 'sevayats' or anyone else shall be viewed very seriously. The management committee is to introduce a transparent mechanism for the temple treasury.”

SC takes note of submissions by senior advocate Maninder Singh

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by senior advocate Maninder Singh, who submitted a status report by the high-powered committee overseeing the functioning of the temple.

Singh placed on record photographs and said there are very serious issues and there is urgency in this. "There is a video. Three people are standing in front of the 'golak' (traditional donation box), collecting the money from the devotees and putting it in their polythene bags," he said.

Banke Bihari management committee takes a major decision

In April this year, the Banke Bihari management committee constituted by the Supreme Court took a decision that VIPs visiting the revered temple in Vrindavan will no longer be accompanied by their private security personnel during darshan, a move aimed to check arbitrary movement on the temple premises. The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by a former high court judge, the chairperson of the Banke Bihari management committee constituted by the Supreme Court.



As per the decision reached in the presence of ex-officio members -- Chairperson Ashok Kumar, former District Judge Mukesh Mishra, District Judge Vikas Kumar, District Magistrate and Secretary Chandra Prakash Singh, and Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Commissioner Jagpravesh -- besides representatives of various 'sevayat' (servitor) groups, instructions have been issued to the temple management to curb the arbitrary behaviour of private security personnel. Apart from this, it was also decided that new regulations regarding this matter would be formulated and implemented in the near future.



During the meeting, various other discussions were held on issues including removal of encroachments from the temple's platform, expediting the registration process for buildings and commercial establishments for the temple corridor project, ensuring smooth operation of temple accounts, managing service arrangements for Nidhivan (a sacred forested sanctuary managed by the temple), and renewing the contract for the security agency guarding the temple for the upcoming financial year.



To address the traffic congestion caused by proliferation of e-rickshaws in the narrow lanes (Kunj Galis) of Vrindavan, the transport department was instructed to launch a campaign to issue challans and initiate vehicle seizure proceedings.



Along with this, other issues related to temple management were also deliberated upon. CCTV cameras installed within the temple complex and its vicinity are to be upgraded and equipped with high-definition and artificial intelligence technology.

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