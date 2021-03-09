Moto G30, Moto G10 Power launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : MOTOROLA Moto G30, Moto G10 Power launched in India.

Motorola has just announced the launch of two new budget smartphones, Moto G10 Power and Moto G30. Both the smartphones come with a near-stock Android 11 OS right out of the box. Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colours. The Moto G10 Power, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode.

Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

The device houses a quad rear camera setup, 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the device has a 13MP camera sensor. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. Meanwhile, Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

It houses a quad rear camera that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle, 2MP sensor with a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front. The Moto G10 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery.

(with IANS inputs)