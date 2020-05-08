Mother's Day 2020 Tech Gifting Ideas: OnePlus 7T, Mi Band 4 and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Mother's Day Tech Gifting Ideas

Mother's Day is just around the corner. While most people have been staying at home since the nationwide lockdown was initiated, now the government has eased down on the restrictions. People residing in Green and Orange zones can start ordering products via e-commerce websites and they can even start heading out. As Mother's Day is just around the corner, here's a list of tech gadgets that one can consider gifting to their mother.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 is available for just Rs. 2,299.

During the nationwide lockdown, a lot of people are now worried about their fitness and health. In case your mother is now looking forward to doing some exercises right from home, the Mi Band 4 could be a huge support here. The fitness tracker offers step tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, up to 20 days of battery life, music controls, swim tracking and much more. Currently, the Mi Band 4 is available with a price tag of just Rs. 2,299.

OnePlus 7T

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA OnePlus 7T features an AMOLED display.

OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus 8 series smartphones in India. Now, the company has slashed the prices of the older models. Until you are looking for something latest, the OnePlus 7T should offer you a good experience overall. The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup, 90Hz refresh rate display and more. All of this can be had for just Rs. 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable flagship smartphone.

In case you are looking forward to offering the ultimate smartphone experience to your mother, the Galaxy Z Flip should be your pick. The smartphone is not just a flagship smartphone that she will enjoy exploring but also a flaunt factor that will make her the queen in her kitty parties. The Galaxy Z Flip foldable flagship smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage and more. The smartphone is currently available with a price tag of Rs. 1,15,999.

Itel Vision 1

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Itel Vision 1 comes with a flaunt worthy design.

Itel Vision 1 is a great smartphone for anyone taking the first step into the smartphone world. If your mother has not used a smartphone till date but still wants something that looks attractive and does not break the bank, you can consider the itel Vision 1. The smartphone comes with a HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery, a decent set of cameras and more. All of this comes in a package that will cost you just Rs. 5,499.

Honor Magic Watch 2

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Honor Magic Watch 2

As people are now shifting towards smartwatches, chances are that even your mother wants one. Honor Magic Watch is a great smartwatch that one can buy without burning a hole in the pocket. The smartwatch looks elegant and also comes with a plethora of features. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, the Kirin A1 SoC, 4GB of RAM and much more. The company promises a battery life of up to 14 days with the Magic Watch 2. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 12,000.

