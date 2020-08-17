Micromax set to make a comeback soon to support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'; Teases a smartphone launch

Image Source : MICROMAX Micromax comeback

To support India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, home-grown smartphone maker Micromax is expected to make a comeback soon. The re-entry is now further confirmed as the company has now teased the launch of a new smartphone in the country. Read on to know more.

Micromax teases a new phone launch

Micromax's Twitter handle posted a teaser video on August 15, that marked our 74th Independence Day. While the teaser video didn't give details about the upcoming Micromax smartphone, it highlighted the need to become self-reliant and stop being dependent on others, which in this case, means our dependency on Chinese smartphones.

The tweet reads "73 years of independence or being in dependence? On our 74th Independence Day, let's stop being doosron pe nirbhar and become truly Atmanirbhar. Are you ready to join the revolution with us?" and emphasises on the 'Make in India' initiative by the Indian government.

Micromax hasn't revealed what and when it will launch in India. However, as per past rumours, the company is likely to launch three new smartphones as part of its comeback. The smartphones are likely to fall in the budget category, possibly under Rs. 10,000 and come with support for high-end features. Additionally, the devices will be made in India and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung that are known for producing well-specced devices for lower price tags.

We will let you know once we get more details on the same. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

