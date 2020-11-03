Micromax IN Note 1, IN 1b smartphones launched in India: Price in India, specifications and more

Image Source : MICROMAX Micromax IN Note 1, IN 1b smartphones launched in India.

Micromax has finally made a comeback in the smartphone industry. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the demand for smartphones has surged as most people are now working from home. Moreover, with all the fights going on between India and China, most people now want a smartphone that is made in India. Taking these things into leverage, Micromax has launched the IN series in India.

The Micromax IN series currently consists of two new smartphones, the Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1b. Both the smartphones are budget-oriented but carry different spec sheet. Here’s everything you need to know about the two new smartphones:

Micromax IN Note 1 Specifications

Micromax IN Note 1 features a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display with a hole punch design. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Micromax IN Note 1 sports a quad-camera at the back, which consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Micromax IN 1b

Micromax IN 1B features a 6.5-inch 720p display with a notch on top. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. Under the hood, the smartphone packs in a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via USB Type-C.

On the camera front, the Micromax IN 1b features a dual-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Both the smartphones run on stock Android and the company has promised that they will be receiving at updates for at least two years. However, the brand has not yet specified which version of Android the two phones are running.

Price in India, Availability

Micromax In Note 1 has been launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the handset will set you back Rs 12,999. It is available in white and green colour options. As for the Micromax IN 1B, it will be available at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7999 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and 4GB + 64GB model, respectively. The Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B will be available via Flipkart and Micromax’s online store.

