Lava Z2 Max with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : LAVA Lava Z2 Max with 6,000mAh battery launched in India.

Lava International today announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Lava Z2 Max. The smartphone has been developed to support online education so that the students achieve their goals without any technological challenge. Equipped with a huge 7-Inch screen and a 6,000 mAh battery, the smartphone renders a bigger canvas to fulfil children’s big dreams.

With e-learning becoming a norm during the pandemic, students are often faced with issues like battery backup, screen size, and screen clarity as they are forced to spend long hours on screen. Lava, which has always made phones to address the needs of the customer, recognised the need gap and developed the Z2 Max. The smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs 7,799 and can currently be purchased from Lava’s e-store, offline stores and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart & Amazon.

Mr. Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International says, “Students are the future of our country, and because of the unfortunate pandemic, there was a huge disruption in the education sector, and students were suddenly dependent on their parents’ devices for education. With Z2 Max, we at Lava are trying to ensure each student gets proper education and contributes to growth of the nation in future. Moreover, online education is here to stay and will be an integral part of the education system in India. Students have started shifting to digital learning, which gives them an opportunity to make it more personalized as well as interactive, and helps them understand better.”

“The team has brainstormed a lot on the product and has designed it in such a way that it can be utilized for digital education as well as consuming content online. The phone is a complete package and provides an excellent user experience which is further enhanced by stock Android.” added Mr. Singh.

Other key specs of Lava Z2 Max include a 13+2 MP dual rear camera(s), an 8 MP selfie camera, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 display protection and a HD+ notch display. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio processor and comes with a 2 GB DDR4X RAM and 32GB storage. The phone has inbuilt box speakers that render loud and clear audio.