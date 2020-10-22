iPhone 12 in France comes with EarPods in a huge box, but why?

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max

Apple recently announced the new iPhone 12 series with 5G support, improved cameras, flat edges, which is all exciting. What's not exciting is the non-inclusion of EarPods and a power adaptor in the iPhone box, However, there is one place on Earth, which will get the in-box Apple earphones with the new iPhones. Read on to know more about this.

iPhone 12 will get EarPods, in France

It is revealed that the new iPhone 12 lineup will come with the in-box EarPods in France as seen a YouTube video made by French reviewer 'TheiCollection.' The video showcases the iPhone 12 in a big box with the EarPods inside. Here's the video for the reference. As a disclaimer, the video is in French.

The inclusion of in-box EarPods only in France is due to French law. Passed in 2010, the law has made it mandatory for all smartphone makers to include in-box earphones. The reason for this is to let people make/take calls without keeping the phone close their ears. This is believed to curb brain cancer that can be caused due to mobile phones. Although, there is no proof.

However, the iPhone 12 box doesn't get the power adaptor, which is universal for all countries. The noteworthy thing is that while the EarPods are still included, the box remains to be a big one (like previous iPhone boxes), which defeats the purpose of a thinner box to avoid carbon emission for a cleaner and safer environment.

The iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max now only come with a USB-C to Lightning cable. This is also applicable for the new iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE 2020. Other iPhones will continue to get the charger and adaptor since they have been officially discontinued by Apple and are only being sold via authorised sellers to clear up the stock.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage