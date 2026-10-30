Census 2027 schedule announced, check self-enumeration dates and other key details

New Delhi:

The Centre has announced the schedule for the 2027 population census, with house-to-house enumeration set to take place from January 25 to February 28 across most states and Union Territories. The exercise will exclude certain poll-bound regions and snow-affected areas, according to an official notification issued on Friday. The notification, issued by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, stated that the reference date for the census would be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. This will serve as the designated date for determining the population count.

Census schedule excludes poll-bound and snow-bound regions

The enumeration exercise will be conducted between January 25 and February 28, 2027, in all states and Union territories except Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Ladakh. The notification also excludes snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir from this schedule. Manipur has been kept out until a further announcement.

Self-enumeration facility to open from January 10

People will also have the option to complete self-enumeration before the house-to-house exercise begins. This facility will remain available from January 10 to January 24, 2027. The self-enumeration window will close a day before the scheduled start of the population count, allowing residents to submit their details ahead of the door-to-door process.

Revisional round scheduled for March 1 to 5

After the main enumeration exercise, a revisional round will be conducted from March 1 to March 5, 2027, the notification stated. The census schedule, including the self-enumeration period and revisional round, has been specified in the notification issued by the Registrar General of India and the Census Commissioner.

RGI bars states from sharing population figures with media

Earlier on October 26, the Registrar General of India (RGI)directed its countrywide units in states and union territories not to use or release to the press any data or population figures collected during the Census 2027.

In a communique to chief secretaries of all states and its directorate, RGI and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan also underlined that information collected during Census operations is confidential and protected under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948.

Section 15 of the Census Act states that census records are not open to inspection nor admissible in evidence. "It needs to be mentioned here that the provisional population figures and/or any census figures, based on the enumeration or any other data contained in the household schedules/abstract should not be released to the press or used by any authority, official non-official until further instructions are issued in this regard by the ORGI," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

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