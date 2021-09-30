iPad retains dominance with 58% revenue share in tablet market: Report

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPad retains dominance with 58% revenue share in tablet market.

Apple has managed to retain its dominance in the tablet market as the company's popular iPad series recorded a sizeable 58 per cent revenue share during the second quarter of this year, a report said.

According to Strategy Analytics, the Cupertino-based giant, along with Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung, filled the top five spots for tablet application processor revenue share in Q2 2021.

However, the iPhone maker was able to take a huge lead over its competitors with a 58 per cent revenue share with its iPads, GizmoChina reported.

Meanwhile, Intel took the second spot, only accounting for a revenue share of 14 per cent during the same period.

"After registering five straight quarters of shipment growth, the tablet AP market declined 8 percent year on year in unit terms Q2, 2021," Strategy Analytics' Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies Services, Sravan Kundojjala, said in a statement.

"However, compared to Q2 2019, the tablet AP market saw a 23 per cent shipment growth. Despite shipment weakness, tablet AP revenues continue to hold up well, driven by robust average selling prices," he said.

Kundojjala also said that MediaTek saw its tablet AP shipments grow 19 per cent in Q2, driven by increased traction for its Helio P chips.

Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek is on track to ship its highest ever annual tablet AP shipments in 2021.