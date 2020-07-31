Infinix Smart 4 Plus, SNOKOR iROCKER TWS to go on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Smart 4 Plus, SNOKOR iROCKER TWS

Infinix recently launched the Smart 4 Plus budget smartphone along with its first truly wireless earbuds -- SNNOKOR iROCKER -- in India. Now, both the smartphone and the TWS earbuds are set to go on sale in India today. Read on to know more about it.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus, SNOKOR iROCKER Price, Availability, Offers

While the SNOKOR iROCKER truly wireless earbuds will be available for the first time in India at 12 pm, the Smart 4 Plus will go on its second sale at 1 pm. Both Infinix products will be available to buy via Flipkart. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is priced at Rs. 7,999 and the SNOKOR iROCKER comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,499.

As for the offers, interested buyers can avail a 5% discount on SBI credit card, Rs. 30 off on the use Rupay card (minimum spend of Rs. 750), Rs. 75 on Rupay card (minimum spend of Rs. 7,500), 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI option.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus, SNOKOR iROCKER Features, Specifications

Starting with the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, the device comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras (13MP, a depth sensor) and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. Additionally, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back and three colour options: Ocean Wave, Violet and Midnight Black.

As for the SNOKOR iROCKER truly wireless earbuds, the pair supports Bluetooth 5.0, up to 20 hours of playtime, a 300mAh battery, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and comes equipped with high fidelity speakers for immersive audio quality.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage