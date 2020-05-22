Here are the precautions this Indian TV manufacturer is taking to keep its customers safe during COVID-19

Image Source : SHINCO Shinco releases guidelines for its technicians.

Shinco starts delivering TVs as the COVID-19 Lockdown restrictions ease around India. The company is making sure that the delivery guy, as well as the executive who comes in to fit the television, abide by a certain set of rules in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

These safety guidelines for COVID-19 followed by the technicians while Installation include the following

It is mandatory that they wear Face masks, Hand Gloves and carry Hand sanitizers. They should wash hands before starting the work and after the installation is completed. Technician’s temperature will be checked before issuing calls. There is no need for any signatures on any document. For verification, an OTP will be shared by the customer. If the customer is unwell and down with cough or fever, the technician will politely deny service and leave. Technicians are not supposed to touch the doorbells. Instead, they will call up the customer on their phone. Technicians are supposed to suggest customers stand at a safe distance of 3 feet from the technician and helper. The company has also made a mandate that the customers will need to remove their shoes or they need to wear shoe cover before entering the customer’s home. Lastly, every technician should have the "Aarogya Setu App" installed on their mobile device. This also means that Internet, Bluetooth and GPS Location should be turned on at all times.

With such guidelines in play, Shinco will be able to ensure that the customers can fearlessly order their favourite televisions. The company has a huge portfolio to choose from with TVs starting at a price tag of Rs. 5,499. Shinco TVs can be delivered in Red, Orange as well as Green zones via Amazon.in. However, they will not be able to server the pin codes that land under the containment zones list.

