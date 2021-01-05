Huawei's 135W charger gets certified in China: Report

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei's 135W charger gets certified in China.

Huawei is reportedly working on a 135W charger and will make its debut in the next generation on top-of-the-line branded phones, possibly the P50 family. A new certification on China's 3C Agency reveals a 135W Huawei charger is in the works bearing the HW-200675CP0 model number, reports GSMArena.

The charger will support 5V/3A all the way up to 20V/6.75A, which equals a whopping 135W. The 120W supporting Mi 10 Ultra is able to charge completely in 24 minutes, but the Vivo iQOO Pro 5 can do so in 15 minutes due to a smaller battery.

Huawei phone with support for 135W charging should charge from 0 to 100 per cent in between 15-30 minutes, depending on the battery size.

Currently, the 66W charger (HW-200200CP1) is the fastest inside the Huawei smartphone ecosystem. It supports QC2.0, FCP, SCP, and SSCP (10V/4A ), and other fast charging protocols.

It also supports fixed outputs such as 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A, and also compatible with various devices such as notebooks.