Huawei's to launch foldable phone with a Zoom lens, files patent

Huawei's new patent shows foldable phone with a Zoom lens.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has filed a new patent for a foldable smartphone with a zoom lens. Huawei filed a design patent in China on July 12, last year and the patent was granted on April 28, this year.

Looking at the images, the upcoming device can be unfolded to reveal a larger tablet size. The device bends inwards features no selfie camera, with most fo the front being covered by the display, GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

The patent smartphone has a quad-camera module similar to the Mate Xs but also features a zoom lens for magnified shots this time around. The company is likely to release a new foldable smartphone around October 2020, when the Mate 40 series is also expected to be released.

Earlier, Huawei filed a new patent for extendable smartphone design. The patent was filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and was discovered in WIPO''s global design database.

According to images, the phone will adopt a foldable panel just like the Mate X and Mate Xs, but instead of an in-folding design, the new patented model has a pull-out display design.

