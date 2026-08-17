After Awarapan 2 success, Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 locks release date; Genelia Deshmukh joins cast

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana are coming together for the action-romance Gunmaaster G9. The film has now locked its release date and will hit cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026. The announcement comes after Emraan basks in the success of Awarapan 2.

Emraan Hashmi teams up with Genelia D’Souza

Gunmaaster G9 brings Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt together once again. The trio is reuniting nearly two decades after their earlier collaborations. The film also marks another collaboration between Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Himesh Reshammiya. Their previous projects include Sanam Teri Kasam and Genius.

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that. Romance, action and music form a heady cocktail in the film, and it has come together beautifully.”

Director Aditya Datt also spoke about the experience of making the film. He described the project as one of the most challenging yet exciting films of his career. “Gunmaaster G9 has been one of the most demanding yet exhilarating films of my career. Our endeavour was to ensure that every action sequence, every emotion and every frame carries a sense of impact. Reuniting with Emraan and Himesh after all these years has been an extraordinary experience, and I am excited for audiences to see what we have created.”

Gunmaaster G9: Release date, cast and crew

Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, with Sangeeta Ahir also backing the project. It is directed by Aditya Datt and is a SRE Studio LLP production. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Aditya Datt.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi returned as his iconic character Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The film is close to recording Rs 100 crore at the box office in less than a week's release.

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