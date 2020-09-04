Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus mid-range 5G smartphones announced: Features, specs and more

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

Huawei on Thursday launched the latest mid-range 5G smartphones called Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus 5G in China. The Enjoy 20 has a water-drop notch display of 6.6 inches, while the Enjoy 20 Plus has a notch-less display of 6.63 inches. Both phones offer a 20:9 aspect ratio.

These phones run the latest MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with 5G supports, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and house Android 10, reports GizmoChina.

Enjoy 20 5G has an 8MP front camera. It has a square-shaped camera module that includes a 13MP main camera, a 5MP super wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Enjoy 20 Plus 5G comes with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The Oreo-like camera housing on the rear of the smartphone has a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

The Enjoy 20 comes with support for 10W charging for 5,000mAh battery. The Enjoy 20 Plus comes with a 4,200mAh battery but supports 40W fast charging.

