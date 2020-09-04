Friday, September 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus mid-range 5G smartphones announced: Features, specs and more

Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus mid-range 5G smartphones announced: Features, specs and more

Huawei's new Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus devices come with 5G support, the camera department and more as their highlights

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2020 14:16 IST
huawei, huawei smartphones, 5g, 5g smartphones, huawei enjoy 20, huawei enjoy 20 launch, huawei enjo
Image Source : HUAWEI

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

Huawei on Thursday launched the latest mid-range 5G smartphones called Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus 5G in China. The Enjoy 20 has a water-drop notch display of 6.6 inches, while the Enjoy 20 Plus has a notch-less display of 6.63 inches. Both phones offer a 20:9 aspect ratio.

These phones run the latest MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with 5G supports, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and house Android 10, reports GizmoChina.

Enjoy 20 5G has an 8MP front camera. It has a square-shaped camera module that includes a 13MP main camera, a 5MP super wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Enjoy 20 Plus 5G comes with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The Oreo-like camera housing on the rear of the smartphone has a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

The Enjoy 20 comes with support for 10W charging for 5,000mAh battery. The Enjoy 20 Plus comes with a 4,200mAh battery but supports 40W fast charging.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X