Maha Shivratri 2020: How to download and send across WhatsApp stickers

Here's how you can send Maha Shivratri wishes using WhatsApp stickers

Maha Shivratri is a huge occasion and at this auspicious time, we often wish our friends and relatives. While there were days when we used to do this over a simple text or send an image, in the era of WhatsApp people now prefer sending across WhatsApp stickers instead. However, the app itself does not offer such stickers right in its gallery. In order to download such stickers, there is a quick little process you need to go through. Here's how you can send Maha Shivratri 2020 wishes to your loved ones using WhatsApp stickers.

WhatsApp stickers are available on both iOS and Android devices, which means no matter if you have an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you will still be able to send the wishes.

How to download Maha Shivratri WhatsApp stickers (Android and iOS)

Head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android, iOS device

Search for Maha Shivratri WhatsApp stickers

Download and install any of the top 10 applications that include Maha Shivratri stickers

Open the downloaded app and click on add stickers to WhatsApp

Once done, open WhatsApp and then tap on the contact or group where you want to send the sticker

Tap on the emoji icon and then tap on the new sticker pack's icon

Tap on the sticker and it will be sent across