Honor 9X, Honor MagicWatch 2, Honor Band 5i launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Honor 9X launches in India along with Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i

After various teasers and rumours, Honor has finally unveiled its new budget smartphone called the Honor 9X. The smartphone was launched at an event in New Delhi, India today alongside the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i. Here's everything you need to know about the new Honor devices.

Honor 9X Specifications, Features, Price

The Honor 9X comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by the company's Kirin 710F processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the Honor 9X features three rear cameras, including a 48MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The one at the front stands at 16MP and is a pop-up shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 with EMUI 9.0 on top. Additionally, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Honor 9X starts at Rs.13,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The 6GB+128GB variant will set you back Rs. 16,999.

Honor MagicWatch 2 Specifications, Features, Price

Honor MagicWatch 2 offers 14-days of battery life.

Honor MagicWatch 2 comes in two display size variants: 1.2-inch and 1.39-inch, with both the display panels being AMOLED in nature. The new Honor smartwatch is powered by Kirin A1 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM. The smartwatch comes with support for 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, heart rate monitor, Always-on Display and various sports modes as well.

The smartwatch also brings offline music playback, stress monitor breathing guidance, compass and a 14-day battery life. It also adds hands-free Bluetooth calling.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 price starts at 11,999. The larger model will cost Rs. 12,999.

Honor Band 5i Specifications, Features, Price

Honor Band 5i comes with a coloured display.

The Honor Band 5i is a regular fitness tracker but comes with a 2.43-inch coloured touchscreen display. It brings a built-in USB connector, downloadable clock faces, 9 different fitness modes and more. The fitness tracker comes with a 910mAh battery and the usual Bluetooth connectivity option. There is support for nine sports modes and water resistance. There is even a heart rate monitor and Trusleep feature.

The Honor Band 5i comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,999.

Honor 9X, Honor MagicWatch 2, Honor Band 5i Availability, Offers

The Honor 9X, along with the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i will be available via Flipkart, starting January 19. Alongside the above-mentioned products, the company also showcased the Honor Sport and Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones priced at Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 3,999 respectively.

Latest technology news