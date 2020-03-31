Honor 30S with Kirin 820, 5G support launched: Price, specifications and more

Honor 30s sports a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back.

During the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Honor in China has launched a new smartphone called Honor 30S. The first member of the newborn Honor 30 family packs a punch on paper. The smartphone brings the latest Kirin 820 5G that not only offers exceptional performance but also brings dual-mode 5G support. Further adding to the goodness, the phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back.

Honor 30S is also one of the first Honor devices to completely rely on Huawei Mobile Services. Even though the phone runs on Google's Android 10 operating system, it skips on the Google services, which includes apps like Google Play Store and Gmail. However, users will still be able to download and install apps via the Huawei App Gallery and for the Google apps, there are a lot of alternatives already available.

Honor 30S Specifications

Honor 30S sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 820 5G octa-core chipset clocked at 2.36Ghz paired with the Mali-G57 GPU. The handset packs in 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1 custom skin layered on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging as well as wireless charging support/.

In the camera department, the Honor 30S features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that brings up to 20x digital zoom to the table. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 30S Price and Availability

Honor 30S comes in at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant. In order to get 256GB of storage with the same amount of RAM, the consumers will need to shell out CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 29,000). It comes in Black, Green and White colour options. The phone has been made available in China and is now up for pre-orders via Vmall, Suning, JD and Tmall in the country. The device will go on sale starting April 7.