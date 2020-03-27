COVID-19: Hike app brings Coronavirus tracking, news updates via Natasha chatbot: Here’s how it works

Hike app brings Coronavirus tracking via Natasha chatbot.

Amid the Coronavirus crises, multiple organizations are working towards killing fake news and bringing the right facts, news updates as well as the number of cases being reported. As there have been so many forwarded messages on WhatsApp and other social media channels, Hike app has worked on adding support for Coronavirus tracking as well as news updates via its existing Natasha chatbot.

The Natasha virtual chatbot has been available on the platform for quite some time now. While it is used for some fun games and chats, the company is now bringing the good side of it by adding the right facts about COVID-19. This way, users will stay updated and always check facts while chatting on a huge group or conversing with friends.

In order to get the latest information, the users just need to enter keywords related to the Coronavirus pandemic in the chat with Natasha. The bot will shares the real-time updates on the deadly virus along with the correct stats of India as well as the globe. To ensure the information is right, the company is using the advised source of information: covid19india.org.

Hike users are now used to Natasha sending morning wishes along with some quotes. The company is now using the chat to send morning messages along with reminders about Government advisories like social distancing, Janta curfew and more.

Meanwhile, users are requested to stick with only the credible sources for any information related to coronavirus. While Hike is already providing the correct information, users can also choose to head over to the official website of the World Health Organization (WHO) to check with all the facts and get the right information at all times.