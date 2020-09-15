Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, new smart speaker and more confirmed to arrive on September 30: Know details

Image Source : GOOGLE Google hardware launch event

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 4a after a plethora of leaks and speculations. The announcement also confirmed the arrival of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G but sans a launch date. Now, Google has started sending out media invites for the same, thus, confirming the official launch event of the new Pixel smartphones. Read on to know more about it.

Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launch

Google is all set to launch its new hardware products at an online event scheduled for September 30 at 11:00 am PT (11:30 pm IST). The media invite for the 'Launch Night In' clearly states that the company will launch the new Pixels, a new smart speaker, and a new Chromecast at the virtual event.

It is suggested that the Google hardware event will be live-streamed via the Made by Google's YouTube channel or other social media channels.

Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Features, Specifications, Price

While details aren't concrete, the Pixel 5 is expected to fall in the mid-range category and ditch the high-end specs this time. It is expected to get a 6.2-inch or a 6.7-inch OLED punch-hole display with either 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, also seen in the OnePlus Nord.

On the camera front, there could be dual rear cameras arranged in square-shaped setup and a single front camera. However, there is no word on the camera configuration at the time of writing. The device is expected to get a bigger 3,080mAh battery as compared to the Pixel 4a. The battery is likely to support 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. Additionally, the Pixel 5 is expected to support 5G, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and run Android 11.

As for the Pixel 4a 5G, details regarding the device are vague. But, it is expected to get a 6.2-inch display, support 5G, and come with some upgraded features as compared to the Pixel 4a.

Other than the Pixel phones, Google is expected to launch a new Google Home smart speaker and a media device that could be the Android-based dongle Sabrina to play streaming content much like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K or the Xiaomi Mi Stick.

We will have to wait until September 30 to get a better idea about the new Google hardware. Hence, stay tuned.

