Google Pay Stamps 2020: Here’s how to win up to Rs. 2,020 by collecting stamps

How to earn money by collecting Google Pay stamps 2020

After introducing the stamp collection game during Diwali this year, Google has now introduced a similar offer in Google Pay to celebrate New Year’s. This new offer requires users to collect Google stamps for 2020 and earn money up to Rs. 2,020. Here’s what all you need to know and how to collect stamps and earn money.

Google Pay Stamps 2020

The new Google Pay offer known aa Welcome 2020 requires users to collect 7 stamps related to a New Year’s party. The 7 stamps are placed inside a three-tier cake; the first layer has a disco stamp, the second layer has toffee, selfie and pizza stamps, and the third layer has balloon, DJ, sunglasses stamps.

If users collect all the stamps, they can win money from Rs. 202 to Rs. 2,020. However, if you fail to collect all the stamps, you need not be disappointed. Even if you have collected any of three layers, you can win something.

Google Pay Stamps 2020: Rules

While the Google Pay stamps game is fun, it still has a couple of rules you need to follow:

You are required to collect all the 7 stamps by December 31, 2019.

You are required to collect Toffee stamp (by paying a bill), DJ stamp (by recharging your mobile), Pizza stamp (by inviting a friend to join Google Pay or by their first payment on the app). This needs to be done between December 23 and December 31, 2019.

Apart from the 3 stamps mentioned above, other stamps will be ‘variably distributed.’ you can collect any 1 of the 7 stamps via different ways.

There’s a daily limit on stamp collection, which needs to be followed.

Users who have earned Rs. 9,000 during the current fiscal year aren’t eligible for the game.

The offer is not valid for users in Tamil Nadu.

Google Pay Stamps 2020: How to collect to win money

You have to follow simple steps to collect stamps and earn money:

Firstly, you need to head to the Google Pay app on your smartphone and go to the Rewards section. For Android users, there’s a standalone section (2020) next to the Rewards section.

Pay a business, place, or Google Pay user and get one stamp (Rs. 98 or above).

Pay bills or recharge mobile (at least Rs. 300 on bills and Rs. 98 on recharges)

Invite a friend to join Google Pay and get a stamp when that friend makes their first payment using your referral code.

Request or gift stamps.

You can also scan ‘2020’ from the code scanner option within the app. However, it is available only for Android users.

Another thing you can do is go for a Google Pay advert on either TV or YouTube. Just open the app once an ad appears, select the on-air icon on the home screen, access your mic to listen to the ad, and you are good to go.

The daily limit for the above-mentioned methods is 5.

Hope the above steps help you play the Google Pay Stamps 2020 well and help you win rewards.

