From ordering food to finding jobs , the new Google Pay updates will make your life easier

Image Source : GOOGLE PAY Google Pay App update will allow users to order online, look for jobs and make more secure payments through debit and credit card

In the fifth edition of Google For India, the tech giant introduced a series of new features for its online payment app, Google Pay. The new additions to the Google Pay app include features like Spot Platform, Tokenized payments and a section that allows you to look for jobs according to your requirement and skill set. Google also introduced the new Google Pay for Business App for merchants. We bring you all the details about the new features introduced in Google Pay app.

Tokenized Payments

Image Source : GOOGLE Tokenized payment on Google Pay

Google has brought its Tokenized payment option to India. This new addition to the Google Pay App will allow users to make a more secure payment through their debit and credit cards without sharing their card details with the merchant. The Tokenized payment feature will create a random token or card number which can be used by users to make payments without sharing their actual card details with the merchant. Google pay previously only supported payments through UPI. Apart from the online payments, users can use this feature to make payments on stores that support Bharat QR or NFC terminal. Users just need to share their token number with the merchant for making payments. Google will roll out the Tokenized card in India in the coming weeks. The feature currently will be available for VISA cards holders of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Charter Bank and SBI. Google will soon add Rupay and Master Cards along with more banks.

Spot Platform

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pay Spot Platform

Google launched a Spot Platform on the Google Pay App. This will let merchants create personalized brand experience for their customers by creating a listing on the Google Pay App. The customers will be able to order online and make payments through these spots without the need of actually downloading merchant's app or visiting their website. Arjita, Product experience manager of the Spot platform informed that the Spots will be created and managed by the merchants and they will be able to design the Spots according to their preferences. Merchants will get a unique Spot card that will have QR code with NFC tag, customers can scan the QR code or tap on the Spot card with their NFC supported phone to directly open the merchant's experience spot on the Google Pay App. Google informed that Apps including Urbanclap, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Eat.fit, Redbus and Ovenstory are already on the spot platform and to add more merchants the company has launched early access program to merchants and developers who wish to join.

Job Spot

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pa Job Spot

Google has introduced job search feature to the Google pay app. The job spot on the app will integrate posting from the various organisation through Google's API. This feature will use Google's machine learning and AI to recommend jobs according to the skill set of the applicant. The company is looking to target the entry-level jobs market, the new job searching feature will help applicants to create CVs and learn new skill sets to meet the requirements of the jobs. The profile on the platform will be private and only the employers you apply to will be able to see your profile. Google has partnered with the government's Skill India and National Skills Development Corporation and will help Skill India graduates to find jobs. The feature will currently be available for jobs search in Delhi NCR and has partnered with 25 companies including Swiggy, Lenskart, Treebo, Fabhotels and others. This feature was first launched in Bangladesh followed by Indonesia.

Google Pay for Business

Google also launched its Google Pay for Business to increase its market presence and add more merchants to the network. To make the onboarding process more simple Google will facilitate e-KYC for merchants through Video call instead of complex and time-consuming process of agents visiting to complete KYC

In addition, Google has made donations a permanent feature on the app. It has currently tied up with eight state government organisation and three NGOs to help people donate directly to the causes they believe in.