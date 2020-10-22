Gionee F8 Neo launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : GIONEE Gionee F8 Neo launched in India.

Gionee has just announced the launch of a new smartphone in India, the Gionee F8 Neo. The smartphone is yet another budget addition to the company’s portfolio. Gionee F8 Neo comes with a price tag of under Rs. 6,000 and for that it offers features like Face Unlock, Slow Motion, Beauty mode and Night mode.

Gionee F8 Neo price in India

Gionee F8 Neo has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 5,499 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in Black, Blue and Red colours. The handset will go on sale in India via offline retailers.

Gionee F8 Neo specifications

Gionee F8 Neo features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 right out of the box. Under the hood, the Gionee F8 Neo comes with a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Gionee F8 Neo sports an 8-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

