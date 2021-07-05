Garmin launches new Venu 2, Venu 2s in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : GARMIN Garmin launches new Venu 2, Venu 2s in India.

Garmin today launched the Venu 2 and Venu 2S GPS smartwatches. The new Venu series is designed with attractive features to provide meaningful insights on the overall wellness of the users with scientific-based tracking. The latest edition of the Venu series comes with newly built-in Health Snapshot feature, enabling the users to log a 2-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate1, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox2, respiration and stress, generating a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics.

Further, these smartwatches can effortlessly track health and wellness. The Venu series has a comprehensive suite of health-monitoring features along with an improved interface design where users can find more ways to work out with the enhanced strength training profile and muscle map graphics that come to life on the bright AMOLED display.

The smartwatches are integrated with wide range of features ranging from respiration tracking, Pulse Ox sensor, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, pregnancy and menstrual cycle monitoring, sleep monitoring along with other additional health monitoring metrics to track the users’ fitness goals and progress.

The Venu 2 and Venu 2S come with 45mm watch case and 40mm watch case respectively. The smartwatches feature more than 25 built-in sports applications with preloaded enhanced high-intensity workouts, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates.

The users can enjoy an enhanced battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode on the Venu 2 and 10 days on smartwatch mode and up to 7 hours in GPS mode on Venu 2S and with rapid recharging.

As for the pricing, the Garmin Venu 2 will be available for Rs. 41,990 whereas the Venu 2S will go on sale for Rs. 37,990.