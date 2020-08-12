Instax SHARE SP3: Fujifilm introduces new smartphone printer in India

Image Source : FUJIFILM Instax SHARE SP3

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Wednesday launched its first square format smartphone printer for Rs 12,999 in India. The 'Instax SHARE SP3' is the successor to the SP2, which doesn't come in the typical 4x6 photo size but prints in a 2.4x2.4 aspect ratio which is a square format. With the SP3, users can print an unlimited number of pictures on the move which get backed up in their phone library.

"Our new smartphone printer is the ultimate accessory suitable for all occasions making it the perfect gift for loved ones, thus accelerating our mission of sharing joy,'' Masaki Zenko, Head of Instax division and Senior Manager of Photo Imaging division, Fujifilm India, said in a statement.

Further, there is a dedicated SP3 app that comes with new features and helps select the photo to the final printing process. Users can print up to 9 photos on one sheet using the Collage Template, a feature enabled by the square format of the SP3, or use My Template to add text to printed photos, said the company.

The Instax SHARE app can also access user's social media accounts such as Instagram and Facebook and print photos directly from the accounts. The app is compatible with Dropbox, Google Photos and more.

