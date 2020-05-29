Image Source : FORTNITE Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 to now arrive on June 11.

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 release date has been delayed by a week, with the new season now starting on June 11. Initially Chapter 2, Season 3 was extended from May 30 to June 2 in an attempt to ensure that everything is in order right before the new season's launch.

"The new launch day of Season 3 will be Thursday, June 11. Also make sure to check out a one-time-only live event called The Device, now scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM ET (please show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot, space is limited!)," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Epic Games has also announced an event called The Device, which is scheduled for June 6. The event was originally planned to take place on June 1. Epic has not specified reasons for the delays, but it could be due to unexpected development setbacks due to corobavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Epic creative director Donald Mustard noted in a tweet that the studio has more than 1,000 people working from home on Fortnite. Epic Games has announced its partnership with OnePlus, saying that free-to-play battle royale game is getting support for 90 frames per second on the OnePlus 8 series.

