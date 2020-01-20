Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Honor 9X, Redmi 8A, iPhone XS and more

Discounts on Honor 9X, Redmi 8A, iPhone XS and more

Flipkart has introduced yet another sale -- the Flipkart Republic Day Sale -- to celebrate the occasion of Republic Day in India. The Flipkart sale is now live for everyone and will go on until January 22 with offers on several smartphones. Here’s a look at all the offers that are a part of the sale.

The Flipkart sale includes discounts on a number of smartphones, laptops, and even consumer electronics. To start with, the latest Honor 9X is also a part of the sale and is available for Rs. 12,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is also up for a discount and is now priced at Rs. 5,999 after a discount of Rs. 2,000. The Vivo Z1 Pro has also received a discount of Rs. 5,000 and will now start from Rs. 10,999. Additionally, the Apple iPhone XS will start from Rs 49,999.

Realme smartphones are also on discounts during the sale. The Realme 3 will now start from Rs. 6,999, the Realme XT will start from Rs. 14,999, and the Realme 5 Pro gets a discount of Rs. 3,000 and will start from Rs. 11,999.

The Motorola One Action and the Moto E6s are also a part of the sale, starting from Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,499, respectively. Other smartphones include the Pixel 3a (at Rs. 27,900), the Vivo Z1x (from Rs. 14,990), the Lenovo A6 Note (at Rs. 5,499), the Xiaomi Mi A3 (from Rs. 11,999), the POCO F1 (from Rs. 14,999), the Redmi K20 (from Rs. 19,999), the Redmi K20 Pro (from Rs. 24,999), the OPPO F11 Pro (from Rs. 14,990), the Honor 20i (from Rs. 10,999), and the Apple iPhone 7 (from Rs. 24,999).

Additionally, the sale involves discounts on hard disks, smartphone covers, external SSDs, pen drives, tempered glass, Xiaomi Mi TVs, Motorola 4K Android TVs, and even audio accessories.

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale offers a 10% instant discount on ICICI credit card and Kotak debit and credit cards.

If you are looking to upgrade, you can head to the Flipkart’s website and grab the top deals on the various smartphones.

