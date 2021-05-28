WhatsApp three red ticks: Will the government record your calls?

Fact Check: Will WhatsApp now show three red ticks?

WhatsApp and other social media apps including Facebook and Twitter have been buzzing on the news lately. The Indian government has rolled out new IT rules, which force these social media giants to allow a compliance officer to work with them on the content that people will be posting. With this being the case, many people have been getting fake messages about how the government might even track WhatsApp calls. Is that correct? Let’s find out here.

A new message that has been circulating on WhatsApp reads, “Two blue ticks, and one red tick means the government can take action against, while three red ticks will mean that the government has started court proceedings against you.” While this message might sound like an official warning, it is a fake message. WhatsApp has not made any official announcement regarding the same anywhere which clearly indicates it is yet another fake WhatsApp forward.

According to the complete message that has been circulating, the new IT rules also include a traceability clause. WhatsApp is currently fighting against its users’ privacy which means as of now the app remains private and end-to-end encrypted. The latter means that neither the government nor the company can read your messages.

Furthermore, the message claims that the users sending messages to their friends that are against the Indian government will be arrested. However, it is a total fake.

In a nutshell, this is not how WhatsApp works right now and you have nothing to be worried about.