Delhi curfew: How to apply for e-pass online

Delhi curfew: How to apply e-pass online

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi government has announced a week-long curfew. The curfew is set to begin tonight and will take place until Monday, April 26. This comes after Delhi recorded the biggest jump in the number of COVID cases reported. On Saturday itself, the capital saw 25,462 cases.

Showing his concerns over the rising cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said, "The situation is very serious and worrisome. Cases have gone up really fast. That is why we are facing shortages even though everything seemed under control until a few days ago. But the speed at which this corona is growing, no one knows where its peak will be."

With the curfew in place, the government aims to bring the situation under control. In case you are work is a part of the essential services or you need to travel for some reason during the curfew, here’s how you can apply for an e-pass online.

How to apply for e-pass online?

Eligible people can apply for the curfew e-pass at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

First, you will need to select the language in which you would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages.

Now, from the drop-down menu, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.

Fill in the form with the required details and then hit Submit.

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

How to check e-pass status?

Head over to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

Choose the language.

Click on the ‘Check status’ option.

Enter your e-pass ID and click on submit.