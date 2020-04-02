COVID-19 tests now available online via Practo: Here’s how to book an appointment

COVID-19 test costs Rs. 4,500 on Practo.

Practo recently made COVID-19 tests available online via its platform. The Bengaluru-based company has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct the detection tests. These tests are also authorised by the government of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Making it easier for the people out there, the company has listed the test on their website and anyone who meets their requirements can pay the fees and enrol for the test.

Practo has listed the test on its COVID-19 test webpage online. The test labelled COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Detection is ideal for people aged between 5 years and 80 years. The test costs Rs. 4,500 and that includes Home sample collection and valuable online doctor's consultation. The company states that certified phlebotomists from I2H will collect the samples from the patients' homes directly.

Commenting on this, Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer, Practo, said, “Widespread testing is critical to track the scale and prevent the transmission of COVID-19. To ensure that anyone who experiences the symptoms of the infection can get tested, the government is constantly working on expanding the list of labs and centers. We've partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue."

"We will continue to work closely with the authorities to identify more such areas where Practo can solve for accessibility – be it for doctor consultations, testing or medicine delivery. We stand firmly committed to our vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all Indians, esp. in difficult times such as these,” he further added.

The test can only be done by those who have a prescription and duly filed Form 44 signed by a practicing General Physician. If the form is not ready, the users can even consult a doctor online on Practo and get a prescription.