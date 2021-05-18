Colorful launches iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card

Image Source : COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card.

Colorful has announced a collaboration with bilibili E-sports to launch the new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card. The new graphics card sports a fresh and colorful look. It is designed for gamers and enthusiasts and it comes with an advanced cooling design with its dual 90mm axial fans on opposite sides.

It has an all-alloy shroud design that gives it a premium look and added cooling. The RTX 3060 bilibili E-Sported Edition graphics card will be available in limited quantities.

The new customised graphics card takes cooling to the next level with its dual-axial fans with an air duct. They efficiently cool the graphics card and promote good airflow within the gaming machine. The advanced cooling design features four 6mm diameter heat pipes with direct touch and a large nickel-plated copper base to the GPU for quick heat dissipation.

The spotlight here is on the new design. The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition features a fresh and colourful shroud design. The graphics card also comes with RGB lighting on the shroud’s surrounding edge to complete the gaming look. The RGB LEDs are fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

As for the pricing, the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card will be available in limited quantities for Rs. 62,000.