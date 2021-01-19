Image Source : VIVO China's mobile phone shipments down 20.8% in 2020

China's mobile phone shipments stood at 308 million units in 2020, down 20.8 per cent year on year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

In December alone, shipments went down 12.6 per cent over the same period last year to 26.6 million.

Domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments last year, hitting 270 million units and making up 87.5 per cent of the total, according to the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, reports Xinhua news agency.

In 2020, a total of 462 new models were introduced into the market, down 19.4 per cent year on year.