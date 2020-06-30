CamScanner document scanning app banned in India: Here are the alternatives

Image Source : CAMSCANNER CamScanner Chinese app banned in India. Here are the alternatives.

CamScanner is a popular application used to scan documents. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. While the app was widely used in India, now the app is a part of the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in India over concerns of national security. The app is no longer available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. In case you have the app installed, you should consider deleting it from your phone.

If you constantly scan documents using your phone, you will probably need an alternative to this one. Here's a list of apps that can be used to scan documents:

Microsoft Office Lens

Microsoft Office Lens is the perfect alternative to the popular document scanning app CamScanner. The application allows the user to scan all sorts of documents including handwritten notes, diagrams and more. The app is available on both Android and iOS. It perfectly syncs with the other Microsoft tools helping the scanned images to convert into PDF, Word, and PowerPoint files.

Adobe Scan

Adobe has a suite of applications that are targetted towards professionals and the Adobe Scan app is one of them. Available on both Android and iOS, the app brings in a plethora of features. It is a free and reliable application that allows users to scan anything from documents to receipts to even photographs. The app even allows the user to make adjustments to the scanned document.

PhotoScan

Google's own PhotoScan app is available for free on both Android and iOS. The app basically allows users to scan anything from pictures to even documents. As it is a part of Google, it allows syncing those scanned documents to Google Drive or Google's other suite of applications.

Apple's Notes app

Apple's own Notes app is available by default on all iPhones and iPads. If you are running the latest version of iOS, you should be able to scan documents using the Notes app. Just open the app, tap on the create new note option, click on the camera icon and then tap on Scan Documents. This will basically eliminate the need for installing any third-party app on your phone.

