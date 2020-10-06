Buy iPhone 11 under Rs. 50,000: Why it could be the best deal on Amazon India

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 11 will be available under Rs. 50,000 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is set to begin on October 17 in order to help the e-commerce giant compete against Flipkart’s Big Billion days Sale. Amazon will also be offering an early access sale for the Amazon Prime members on October 16. During the sale, the company will offer great deals and discounts on a wide range of products. Among these, one of the most attractive deals will be the Apple iPhone 11 at under Rs. 50,000.

Apple iPhone 11 was launched back in 2019. The smartphone is currently one of the best iPhones offered by Apple. However, this will not be the case by the time the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale arrives. By that time, Apple would have already launched the all-new iPhone 12 models.

Unless the speculated iPhone 12 Mini arrives in India for less than Rs. 50,000, the iPhone 11 would be the best Apple smartphone one can buy during the Amazon sale.

Amazon has already teased that the smartphone will be available for Rs. 4_,999. This could mean that the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 will be available for Rs. 49,999. If that is to be believed, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 could set you back somewhere around Rs. 54,999.

With that being said, the Apple iPhone 11 is a great smartphone to buy at a price of under Rs. 50,000. With the notched design and Apple A13 chipset, it will deliver a great experience even in 2020. Yes, you would get the urge to buy the iPhone 12 instead but the amount of money that will be saved by buying the iPhone 11 can be used to grab a pair of Apple AirPods.

