BSNL Rs. 2,399 long-term prepaid plan introduced: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : PTI New BSNL prepaid plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid plan for users in India. The new Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan is a long-term one that provides users with several benefits for a long, long time. Read on to know more about the new prepaid plan by the Indian telecom operator.

BSNL Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan: Benefits, Validity and more

The new Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan provides users with unlimited voice calling to any network with a FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 250 minutes. The pack also includes free 100 SMSs per day and comes with a validity of 600 days. Additionally, users can get access to customised ring back tones but for the first 60 days from the recharge day.

However, the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan doesn't include any 4G data benefits, which means users will be required to get a separate recharge conducted for 4G data as per their choice. The plan will be available in the Tamil Nadu and the Chennai circle, along with more circles, except for Andaman and Nicobar and Jammu and Kashmir.

The telecom operator has revised the Rs. 74 and the Rs. 75 prepaid packs. Both plans now come with a validity of 60 days, coming down from 90 days. The plans offer 2GB of data and 100 minutes of voice calling.

In addition to this, BSNL has discontinued the Rs. 149 and the Rs. 725 prepaid plans in the Tamil Nadu and the Chennai circles. The Rs. 96 prepaid plan and also been ended.

