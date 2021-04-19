boAt Xplorer affordable smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Image Source : BOAT boAt Xplorer affordable smartwatch launched in India.

boAt, the Indian audio and smart wearable brand, recently announced the launch of the boAt Xplorer smartwatch in the country. With the launch of the budget-oriented smartwatch, the company targeting users who want an active lifestyle. The smartwatch will not only deliver notifications to your wrist but also help in keeping a track of your fitness.

boAt Xplorer Price in India, Availability

boAt Xplorer smartwatch has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 5,990. At that price point, the watch bets against the likes of Realme Watch, Amazfir Bip U Pro and more. Currently, the smartwatch is available for an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 making it a jaw-dropping deal.

The smartwatch is available at the aforementioned introductory price only till April 20. After that, the watch is likely to go back to its original selling price of Rs. 5,990. For the people who care about style, the watch will be available in Pitch Black, Grey and Orange Fusion colour options.

boAt Xplorer Specifications, features

The boAt Xplorer sports a metallic build making it look and feel quite sturdy. The smartwatch using a magnetic pin for charging. The watch comes with 33mm switchable silicone straps. For showing off the watch faces, there is a 1.29-inch IPS LCD. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch gets support for Bluetooth 4.2 and it even comes with an integrated GPS sensor for accurate step counting.

The boAt Xplorer is backed by a decent 210mAh battery. The company claims that the smartwatch can deliver a standby time of 30 days.

In terms of features, the boAt Xplorer comes with support for eight tracking eight activities including walking, running, swimming, among others. It also features a 24×7 heart rate monitor. Apart from the fitness features, the watch also offers music playback control, notification alerts, find my phone, alarms and much more.

