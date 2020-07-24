Apple remains a leading brand in premium segment in India, thanks to iPhone 11

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 11

Riding on the success of iPhone 11 in India, Apple remained the leading brand in the ultra-premium segment in the country in the second quarter this year, a new report said on Friday.

Within models, iPhone 11 continued to do well and was the highest-selling model in the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above for Q2 in the face of competition from Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus.

Apple, however, lost some market share to OnePlus in Q2, according to the report by Counterpoint Research. In the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above), OnePlus regained its top position with its newly launched OnePlus 8 series, which also comes with 5G.

Xiaomi also entered the ultra-premium segment with its flagship Mi10 5G device in Q2. In the first quarter this year, Apple grew 126 per cent in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above), reaching its share to 33 per cent as compared to 18 per cent a year ago.

In the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above), Apple was the leading brand with a market share of 55 per cent in Q1 driven by strong shipments of the iPhone 11, a story that continued in Q2.

Going forward, the launch of 5G devices by Apple will play a key role in the growth of the ultra-premium segment.

