Tejaswin Shankar scripts history, clinches decathlon bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow:

In a major development, Tejaswin Shankar put forth a brilliant performance and etched his name in the history books at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. He became the first man from India to win a medal in the decathlon at the event for India as he clinched the bronze medal.

Despite battling through a knee injury that had disrupted his preparations, the 27-year-old managed to push through and clinch another medal for India. In one of the most resilient performances that lasted across two days and 10 events, Shankar managed to accumulate 7,976 points to his name.

It is worth noting that Grenada’s Lindon Victor won the gold medal at the event with 8096 points. Furthermore, Canada’s Damian Warner won the silver medal with 8036 points, while Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal and scripted history, adding to the medal tally of the Indian contingent.

Tejaswin Shankar overcame injuries to script history for India

It is worth noting that Tejaswin Shankar’s campaign was derailed in the early stages as a knee injury forced him to pull out of the high jump event. Uncertainties were cast on his participation for the rest of the event. However, he pushed through and managed to get a medal for India.

In the 100m sprint, Shankhar ended up finishing in last place in heat with a time of 10.96 seconds. However, he managed to turn it around in the long jump event, recording a personal best effort of 7.82m. He finished in 7th place in shot put and became the only athlete to cross the 2m barrier in the high jump event.

Furthermore, he clocked in an effort of 49.51 seconds to finish in fourth place in the 400m race heat. As day 2 came around, he placed second place in the hurdles and set a personal best of 40.44 m and finished in sixth place in the discus throw event.

He then finished in eighth place in the pole vault event but scripted an unreal comeback with a 53.12 m effort in the javelin throw event, catapulting himself into third place in the standings.

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