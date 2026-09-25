Manush Shah and Diya Chitale settle for bronze in table tennis as India adds another medal in Asian Games

New Delhi:

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale settled for bronze in mixed doubles table tennis as India added another medal to its Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 haul on Friday. The eighth-ranked Indian combination reached the podium after falling to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the semi-finals. Shah and Chitale were beaten 8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11, which ended their run at the last-four stage.

Notably, there is no bronze medal playoff in the event. It means that the semi-finalists were assured of medals. Meanwhile, the result also gave India only its second Asian Games medal in mixed doubles table tennis. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra had won the country’s first at the 2018 Games.

Shah and Chitale had secured their place in the semi-finals with a notable quarter-final victory earlier on Friday. They defeated Hong Kong’s fourth-ranked Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem 11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5. The Hong Kong pair have won multiple World Championship medals, including one at last year’s edition and hence, beating them was an achievement in itself.

Productive day for India

India had a slow start to the Asian Games but day six was extremely productive. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar finished with silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

India also secured further medals in squash. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar moved into the mixed doubles semi-finals, while Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh advanced to the men’s and women’s singles semi-finals respectively.

Both Indian kabaddi teams reached their respective finals after victories in the semi-finals. The women defeated Nepal, while the men overcame Thailand. In women’s hockey, India beat Japan 3-1 in a Pool B encounter.

Elsewhere, swimmer Rishabh Das placed sixth in the men’s 200m backstroke final in 1:58.77. Weightlifter Seram Nirupama Devi finished seventh in the women’s 61kg category after recording a combined 217kg. Boxer Preeti was eliminated in the round of 16 following a 0-5 defeat against North Korea’s Pang Chol Mi.

In the evening, Manpreet Kaur secured a bronze medal for India in women’s shot put.

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