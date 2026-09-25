Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where does India stand after winning its second gold?

The Asian Games 2026 has been a roller coaster ride for the Indian contingent. After a record 107 medals at the Asian Games 2023, the ongoing edition of the event has not lived up to those standards. With 6 days having passed, the Indian contingent had only 19 medals to its name by the early stages of September 25th.

Currently, the latest medal for India was gold, as the duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh finished in first place ahead of Korea and Iran to win the 10m air pistol mixed team final. The two set a Games record and were left just short of the world record.

The first gold for India came as the women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash of the cricket event, which makes up for the two gold medals that the country has won at the Asian Games 2026. However, it is interesting to note that more gold medals can be expected in the coming days.

Both the men’s and women’s teams have reached the Kabaddi final. Furthermore, the men’s cricket team will begin their campaign on September 28, as they will directly play the quarter-final.

India’s medal victories so far

Day 1 of the event saw India win two medals. Elavenil Valarivan won the silver medal in the women’s 10 m air rifle individual event, and the team of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod won the silver in the team event. The second day saw India win its first-ever medal in MMA, as Suchika Tariyal won bronze in the traditional 60 kg MMA event.

Additionally, Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, and Parth Mane won silver in the air rifle team event, with Patil and Dhillon following it up with individual medal wins as well.

India women won the gold on day 3 in the cricket final, with the men’s and women’s teams winning the bronze in the skeet final on day 4. Furthermore, Day 4 saw Mirabai Chanu win the silver in weightlifting, alongside the men’s team winning the bronze in badminton. It could be interesting to see what day 6 brings for India after a good start with a gold and silver win.

Asian Games medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total medals 1 People's Republic of China 86 31 20 137 2 Japan 22 36 39 97 3 Republic of Korea 11 14 29 54 4 Kazakhstan 8 8 11 27 5 Uzbekistan 6 15 8 29 6 Islamic Republic of Iran 6 11 6 23 7 Thailand 6 5 8 19 8 Hong Kong, China 4 10 10 24 9 Democratic People's Republic of Korea 4 3 3 10 10 Bahrain 3 2 0 5 11 Malaysia 3 1 5 9 12 India 2 8 9 19

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