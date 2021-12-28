Apple reported to launch iPhones without SIM card slot by Sep 2022

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE Apple

Highlights Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot

Brazilian website Blog claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models might not have a SIM Slot

The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance, said reports

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September 2022.

Earlier this week, a rumour from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot. However, a new report from MacRumors, says that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.

The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

Apple is also reportedly planning to add a 48MP camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023.

These iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit. The 48MP camera will be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models and allow for 8K video recording, up from 4K currently.

8K videos would be suitable for viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset that may launch next year.