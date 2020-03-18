Apple announces new MacBook Air with scissor keyboard: Price, features and more

New MacBook Air

Apple has finally introduced its new MacBook Air laptop after several rumours and leaks. The Cupertino tech major silently updated its MacBook Air lineup, which has been launched globally. The main highlight of the Apple laptop is the Magic Scissor keyboard it has. Read on to know all about the new MacBook Air

New Apple MacBook Air Features, Specifications

The new MacBook Air is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 quad-core processor with up to 1.2GHz along with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz. The laptop is claimed to deliver two times faster CPU performance. With the help of the Intel Iris Plus Graphics, the MacBook Air can provide up to 80% faster graphics performance.

The Magic Scissor keyboard, which got initially introduced with the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the main attraction. The keyboard allows for convenient usage and typing, all thanks to the 1mm key travel and the new 'inverted' T arrow key arrangements.

The laptop comes with a 13-inch Retina display and comes equipped with 256GB of internal storage, which is double the storage available on the previous MacBook Air models. Additionally, it offers 2TB of SSD

The MacBook Air comes with all-day-long battery life and runs the macOS Catalina operating system. Additionally, it supports Touch ID for easy and secure logins, is equipped with Apple T2 Security Chip for secure boot process and Touch ID protection, sports a three-mic array for better audio quality, and has the Force Touch trackpad.

There is also support for Thunderbolt 3 ports, 6K external display, and advanced stereo speakers.

New Apple MacBook Air Price, Availability

The new MacBook Air comes in Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colour options for a price tag of Rs. 92,990 in India. However, there is no word on its availability details in the country at the time of writing.

New MacBook Air

In addition to this, Apple has updated the Mac Mini with new storage options. There is now the 256GB of storage for Rs. 74,900 and the 512GB option for Rs. 1,04,900.

