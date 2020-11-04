Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 12 Mini supports up to 12W charging via MagSafe.

Apple has indicated that its new MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W peak power delivery when used with iPhone 12 mini, compared to up to 15W for other iPhone 12 models. MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices, including Apple's MagSafe Charger for more precise wireless charging.

"The system intelligently adapts to conditions in order to optimise charging iPhone 12 at up to 15W of peak power delivery for faster wireless charging," the company said in a support document.

"The actual power delivered to the iPhone will vary depending on the wattage of the power adapter and system conditions. For iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe Charger delivers up to 12W of peak power delivery," it added.

The power delivered to any iPhone 12 via MagSafe Charger will depend on various factors like temperature and other activity. In addition, when Lightning accessories such as EarPods are connected to any iPhone 12 model, the MagSafe Charger is limited to 7.5W charging to comply with regulatory standards.

Apple said that one should connect the MagSafe charger with the power source and then put the iPhone 12 on it. This lets the charger verify that it is safe to deliver maximum power.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage