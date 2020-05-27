iPhone 11 now becomes world's most popular smartphone after iPhone XR in 2019

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 11 in different colour options

Apple introduced the iPhone XR in 2018 with an attempt to introduce a less expensive iPhone and succeeded. Following the same trail, it launched the iPhone 11, which has now become the most popular smartphone in the world in Q1 2020. Read on to know more about it.

iPhone 11 is now the popular smartphone globally

According to a report by research firm Omdia, the Cupertino tech major sold 19.5 million iPhone 11 models in quarter 1, 2020. This is almost 6 million units more than the iPhone XR models sold in Q1, 2019, in spite of the ongoing Coronavirus situation worldwide.

iPhone 11 is followed by the Samsung Galaxy A51 in the second spot with 6.8 million units, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in the third position with 6.6 million units, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6.1 million units in the fourth spot, and the iPhone XR in the fifth spot with 4.7 million units. The sixth position has the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4.2 million units, the Samsung Galaxy A10s in the seventh spot, the iPhone 11 Pro with 3.8 million units in the eighth position, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with 3.5 million units in the ninth spot, and the Samsung Galaxy A30 in the tenth position with 3.4 million units.

One thing worth noting is that the top 10 list includes all the 2019 iPhones -- the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max -- along with the iPhone XR, which appears like an improvement for Apple as the iPhone XS and the XS Max didn't appear on the list last year.

“For more than five years — even amid shifting conditions in the wireless market and the global economy — one thing has remained consistent in the smartphone business: Apple has taken either the first or second rank in Omdia’s global model shipment ranking,” said Jusy Hong, director of smartphone research at Omdia.

The numbers prove Apple's strategy to launch a slightly less expensive iPhone with high-end features successful and we hope to see more and more such iPhones every year.

