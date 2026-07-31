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Did you notice TV actor Chetan Hansraj in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 trailer? Here's his role

Written ByIndia TV Entertainment Desk  Edited ByTwinkle Gupta  
Published: ,Updated:

TV actor Chetan Hansraj has confirmed his role in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 after eagle-eyed fans spotted him in the trailer. Here's who the actor is playing in the epic.

TV actor Chetan Hansraj plays a key role in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1.
TV actor Chetan Hansraj plays a key role in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1. Image Source : TMDB, IG: Chetan Hansraj
New Delhi:

The recently released Ramayana Part 1 trailer has introduced fans to several characters from the epic, but eagle-eyed viewers also spotted actor Chetan Hansraj in a brief glimpse. The actor has now confirmed his role in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic by sharing a screengrab from the trailer on Instagram. 

Chetan Hansraj shared the update on Instagram on Thursday, after the trailer was released on July 30. In the trailer, the actor can be seen blowing a traditional horn, seemingly signalling the beginning of a battle sequence. Read on to find out about his role in the film. 

What is Chetan Hansraj's role in Ramayana?

In the Ramayana, Chetan Hansraj will be seen portraying the role of Ravan's grandfather, Sumali. Sharing a screenshot from the trailer, Chetan wrote, "More than a film. A responsibility. Honoured to play a part in taking our Ramayana from Bharat to the World. Yeh Hai Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh. @iamnamitmalhotra’s Ramayana Our Truth. Our History. Directed by @niteshtiwari22 In cinemas, worldwide- Diwali 2026 & 2027." Take a look below:

His character is an important figure in Ravana's family lineage and adds another layer to the film's portrayal of Lanka and its rulers. The actor’s announcement has also sparked excitement among fans, with several users congratulating him and expressing their anticipation for his role in the epic saga. 

Watch Ramayana Part 1 trailer below:

About Ramayana cast

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

When is Ramayana Part 1 releasing?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

Chetan Hansraj's work front

On the work front, TV actor Chetan Hansraj has featured in several television shows and films throughout his acting career. He has appeared in historical and mythological dramas and is particularly known for portraying negative and villainous characters. His popular shows include Akbar Birbal, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mahabharat and others.

Also Read:

Did Ramayana trailer reveal Ranbir Kapoor's double role? Internet spots THIS detail

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