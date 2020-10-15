Best deals on Apple iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone 11 will be available at a starting price of just Rs. 47,999.

Flipkart has just kicked off the Big Billion Days sale for its Flipkart Plus members. Amazon is also set to begin the Great Indian Festival sale for the Prime users. For regular users, the Flipkart sale will begin on October 16, whereas the Amazon sale will kick off on October 17. This time around, the two e-commerece giants are offering great deals on the 2019 and 2018 iPhone models.

Apple iPhone (SE 2020)

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone SE (2020) will be available at a starting price of just Rs. 25,999. The smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs. 42,500 and recently saw a price cut for Rs. 2,500. If you buy the iPhone SE during the sale, you will be saving Rs. 14,000 on the base variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage models of the smartphone will be available for Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is now almost two years old but the phone has been one of the best selling iPhone models to date. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone XR will be available at a starting price of Rs. 37,999. The 128GB variant of the iPhone XR will be available with a price tag of Rs. 42,999.

On top of that, both the iPhone SE and iPhone XR will get a discount of up to Rs. 1,750 if the user plans to buy the phone using an SBI card. Lastly, there is also a no-cost six months EMI option on most products.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro series

Apple’s last year’s iPhone 11 Pro models are also available at an attractive discount. The iPhone 11 Pro will be available for a starting price of just Rs. 79,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Apple iPhone 11

Amazon has already announced that the iPhone 11 will be available for a starting price of Rs. 47,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. On top of that, the buyer will be able to get an additional cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 bringing the price of the 64GB iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 45,999. However, the e-commerce website has not yet revealed the prices of the 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 11.

