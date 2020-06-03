Image Source : APPLE Apple fixes outage preventing users from accessing iCloud storage.

Apple on Wednesday resolved an unknown issue in iCloud that prevented users from accessing the cloud storage and syncing service, as well as other products like Mail and certain web apps. Apple acknowledged the issue on its system status website, as well on its Apple Support Twitter account.

The support site said that some users may have been unable to sign in to their iCloud accounts and may also be unable to access iCloud web apps and iCloud Mail. According to users. iCloud experienced an outage when synchronizing data, or even not working at all.

The issue was not only with iCloud but also with other Apple services — including Sign In with Apple, iCloud Mail, App Store, and Apple Pay. Some users also reported verification failures that trigger a pop-up reading, "The application you have selected does not exist."

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage