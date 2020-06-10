Apple could launch first-ever ARM-based MacBook at WWDC 2020, ditching Intel

Image Source : APPLE Apple MacBook Pro 2020

Apple has been rumoured to start using its own ARM-based MacBooks and Mac PCs for a while now, thus, ditching Intel processors. Now, the rumours could finally turn true as the Cupertino tech major is expected to introduce the in-house processors for the future Mac lineup at the upcoming WWDC 2020 event. Read on to know more about the company's plans.

Apple to finally launch its own processors for Macs

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple will announce its transition from Intel processors to ARM-based Apple processors at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled to take place on June 22. The plan to shift from Intel processors has been codenamed 'Kalamata' and its introduction at WWDC 2020 will provide developers with some time to adapt to the new processors prior to the launch of the new Macs next year.

The new processors by Apple will use ARM's technology and follow the technology used in iPhones and iPads and will continue to use macOS instead of iOS. For those who don't know, Apple was previously rumoured to unify its macOS and iOS operating systems. Additionally, the company is likely to announce at least three Mac processors; one being based on A14 chipset (which will power the iPhone 12 series), along with a graphics processing unit and Neural Engine for AI.

While details remain unknown, the move to ditch Intel processors and go for ARM-based Apple processors is in the process since Intel's gains began to slow down, arising worries on the production of the MacBooks and Mac PCs. Additionally, it is suggested that ARM-based Macs have resulted in better graphics performance, improved power efficiency, and improved AI apps' performance. This can lead to thinner and lighter Macs in the future.

For the uninitiated, Apple has changed processors only twice in the 36-year lifespan of Macs; in the 1990's it moved from Motorola chips to PowerPC processors and in 2005, it shifted to Intel processors from PowerPC.

In addition to this, Apple will be introducing the latest versions of the macOS, iPadOS, iOS, and tvOS at the WWDC 2020. There could also be a redesigned iMac, which is expected to follow the design ethos of the iPad Pro 2020 with thin bezels with Pro Display, AMD Navi graphics, and an Apple T2 Security Chip.

To clear the air, we don't have any confirmation on the aforementioned information. Hence, we need to wait until WWDC 2020 for a more conclusive idea. Therefore, stay tuned for more information.

