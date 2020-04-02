AnyDesk allows you to remotely control other Desktops: Here's how it works

AnyDesk software offers comprehensive remote desktop control.

Software company AnyDesk on Thursday announced to offer its users comprehensive support for working from home; including a continuously updated website with useful information for the optimal home office set-up.

"We are receiving a large number of inquiries from customers and companies around the world looking for reliable, user-friendly, and secure software solutions for home offices," said Philipp Weiser, founder and managing director of remote desktop provider, "AnyDesk Software GmbH".

"With our easily accessible information and comprehensive support, I am grateful for the opportunity to meet the needs of our users in this difficult time," Weiser added in a statement.

According to the company, its software is 3.2 MB, quick to download and ready to use on any home computer and is scalable for all user needs, can be used on any operating system and meets the highest security standards thanks to the transmission secured with TLS 1.2 technology.

The DeskRT video codec developed by AnyDesk also enables virtually latency-free collaboration, even in regions with low bandwidths of 100 kB/s. In addition, features such as remote printing and VPN ensure that remote access to the work computer feels like being on-site.