Airtel Rs. 2,398 long-term prepaid plan discontinued; new data vouchers launched

Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel Thanks app

Bharti Airtel has discontinued the Rs. 2,398 long-term prepaid plan. The Rs. 23,98 long-term prepaid plan was in addition to the Rs. 2,498 long-term plan for users. Read on to know more about this.

Airtel Rs. 2,398 plan no longer exists

The Rs. 2,398 prepaid plan is no longer listed on the Airtel website as well as the Airtel Thanks app. This was initially spotted by OnlyTech. To recall, the Rs. 2,398 prepaid plan offered benefits such as 1.5GB high-speed 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day for 365 days.

The Rs. 2,398 and the Rs. 2,498 prepaid plans were in competition with Jio's Rs. 2,599 long-term prepaid plan. Now, that the Rs. 2,398 one has been discontinued, you can opt for the Rs. 2,498 plan, which in any case is cheaper than the Rs. 2,599 Jio plan. To recall, the Rs. 2,498 pack offers 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music, Free online course, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag.

In addition to this, Airtel has introduced new Free Data Coupons for users. As suggested by OnlyTech, the data vouchers will be available with unlimited plans such as Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558, Rs. 598, and Rs. 698.

It is suggested that the data vouchers will be provided to pre-selected users and will reflect in the My Coupons section. While the Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398 plans will get 1GB of data vouchers for 28 days, the 399, Rs. 449 and Rs. 558 packs will get four 1GB of data coupons for 56 days. The Rs. 598 and the Rs. 698 plans will get six 1GB of data vouchers for 84 days.

To recall, the Airtel Thanks app has a Coupons section but that only provides users with a discount on recharges via the coupons available to a particular user.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage